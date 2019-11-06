Arts
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
family feud canada

You can now attend a taping of Family Feud Canada in Toronto for free

Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Calling all Family Feud fans: you can now attend a taping of the new Canadian version of the show for free in Toronto.

CBC announced they'd be launching their own version of the American television classic at the beginning of the summer, and now tickets are available for all those who've always dreamed of being a part of a live studio audience.

In-person auditions were held in order to find "energetic and enthusiastic" families with "personality" and "an ability to play the game," from August to October, and the network said they received almost 600 applicants. 

Family Feud Canada, hosted by Canadian actor and comedian Gerry Dee, is now approaching the beginning of its inaugural season and tickets are available online. 

All you have to do is fill out an online form with some contact information, your reason for wanting to attend, the amount of tickets you require and your preferred date. Then wait for an email confirmation, and voila. 

Tapings for the show begin on November 14, and the final episode of the season will be recorded on February 10. 

The show will officially air on December 17, and it'll be broadcast four nights a week from Tuesdays to Fridays. 

So if you love the idea of watching two families of five competing against each other to guess the most popular answers to what CBC calls "fun, family-friendly survey questions," or you just like free stuff, sign up for tickets to the new show today. 

