There will be free shuttle buses at Nuit Blanche in Toronto this year

If you're planning to head out on the town for Nuit Blanche — Toronto's all-night public art event — tomorrow night, you may be wondering about the best way to get around.

Luckily, the TTC will be open all night long.

According to the TTC's website, subway service on all three lines will run every 10 to 15 minutes from 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning until regularly scheduled service resumes at 8 a.m.

Some streetcar service will also be extended.

Subway service will run all night on Lines 1, 2 & 3, Sat/Sun. morning for @nuitblancheTO. 509 Harbourfront & 511 Bathurst streetcar service will also be extended. 6 Bay,121 Fort-York Esplanade & 501/301 Queen will be on diversion. Visit https://t.co/U63daw1U0t for more — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) October 3, 2019

Still, Nuit Blanche art installations will be on display all over the city, and it's not always easy to get from one destination to the next.

That's why free 45-person shuttle buses will be running at select Nuit Blanche locations.

Some of the night's biggest exhibits will be at the Ontario Science Centre and the Aga Khan Museum so, according to the city of Toronto, free shuttles will connect both sites to the East Danforth neighbourhood at Coxwell Station, and the Bloor-Yorkville area downtown at the Royal Ontario Museum.

The theme of this year's Nuit Blanche is Continuum, and the nearly 90 art projects at the event are sure to make you think and feel.

So if there's any reason to stay up all night in the brisk fall weather, this is it, Toronto.