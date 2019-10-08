The ROM is opening its doors for free one day every month

Trying to visit all the museums Toronto has to offer can end up being quite pricey, which is why the Royal Ontario Museum introduced 3rd Monday Nights Free back in the spring.

In April they announced that on the third Monday night of each month, admission would be free from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Now the museum's hours are changing, and the monthly free evening is shifting to Tuesdays.

The change will hit as of November 4, when the ROM will switch to fall hours and be open from Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

On the third Tuesday of each month, the museum's hours will be extended until 8:30 p.m.

But unlike during the summer, the ROM will be closed on Mondays.

The first free Tuesday will take place on November 19, where museum-goers will get to experience complimentary access to the ROM's 40 permanent galleries as well as all the art, culture, and nature they include.

Unfortunately, feature exhibitions are specially ticketed and not included with free admission.

Entry is based on capacity, and the museum asks that residents enter through the Bloor Street entrance to the Michael Lee-Chin Crystal, as the Weston Queen’s Park entrance will be closed.

Thankfully the museum's free evenings are simply changing and not ending. But if you prefer Mondays, you can always hit up the final free Monday of the season on October 21.