The ROM is now offering free admission one Monday night a month

It's about to get a whole lot cheaper to spend time enjoying one of Toronto's richest cultural resources...sometimes.

The Royal Ontario Museum just announced that it will be offering free admission to visitors on the third Monday evening of every month, beginning April 15.

Anyone can show up between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on eligible days to receive a 100 per cent off discount on general admission tickets, which are regularly $20 for adults.

A #MondayMood to look forward to:



3rd Monday Nights Free invites visitors to experience the ROM with free general admission every third Monday from 5:30 - 8:30pm — kicking off April 15: https://t.co/PXXu6UgswZ.



Made possible by @TD_Canada through #TheReadyCommitment. ✨ pic.twitter.com/qcBP6F4Ouh — Royal Ontario Museum (@ROMtoronto) April 4, 2019

Being that the museum usually closes at 5:30 p.m., this move equates to extended hours for the ROM on select Monday nights—something office workers who can't stand museums on weekends should appreciate.

"With complimentary access and extended hours, visitors are invited to explore art, culture, and nature in the Museum's 40 permanent galleries," reads the ROM's announcement. "Join us Monday, April 15, 2019 for an engaging evening celebrating the launch of 3rd Monday Nights."

Specially-ticketed feature exhibitions will not be included with free admission, notes the ROM, but visitors can purchase tickets onsite during the extended hours.