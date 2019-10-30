Hannah Gadsby is coming to Toronto

Hannah Gadsby had a wildly successful year after the release of her first Netflix special Nanette, and soon she'll be coming to Toronto for the very first time.

The Austalian comedian will be performing her latest stand-up routine, Douglas, at Roy Thompson Hall on February 29.

Hello Canada! I'm bringing 'Douglas' to Vancouver and Toronto - get amongst it! You can sign up for the pre-sale here: https://t.co/u7htRJViBY pic.twitter.com/TjhyAgzgxd — Hannah Gadsby (@Hannahgadsby) October 29, 2019

Gadsby won both an Emmy and a Peabody for Nanette, in which she mixes comedy with a very real observation of how marginalized folks are often the punchline in much of mainstream comedy today.

She was actually planning to retire before the Netflix special received so much critical acclaim.

A self-titled butch lesbian writer-performer with autism, Gadsby's comedy struck a chord with so many, and her success isn't likely to subside anytime soon.

Her new stand-up routine, which she'll be performing in Toronto, is actually named after a dog.

According to TIME, the new routine focuses on Gadsby's "haters," many of which have come out of the woodwork following the success of Nanette.

"Nanette was about how comedy made her feel bad, but that show’s success only exacerbated the problem," the TIME piece reads. "In Douglas, she refines her scope onto the systems that enable her to feel bad in the first place."

Douglas also includes mention of Louis C.K., whose recent performance at Toronto’s Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Club sparked outrage among many.

Tickets to see Gadsby's very first Toronto performance go on sale Friday, November 1 through Roy Thomson Hall and Ticketmaster.