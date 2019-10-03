Louis C.K. jokes about masturbation scandal at sold out show in Toronto

Cancel culture, schmancel culture?

People are either starting to revolt against the blacklisting of disgraced entertainers, or Louis C.K. is immune to the phenomenon — which may very well be the case, given his status as one of the most commercially successful comedians of all time.

Whatever the case, Toronto appears to be welcoming the famously-creepy American comic with open arms and open wallets.

“The last time I came here I was at the arena down the street” - #louisck There is many comlplex and divisive feelings about the disgraced comic but fans lined the block for the undoubtedly once in a lifetime opportunity to see him @yukyuks @deanasumanac @CBCNews pic.twitter.com/4gBVx4yxrU — Youngemodernlaughs (@martyyounge) October 3, 2019

C.K., whose career was thought to have been cancelled back in 2017 after admitting to no less than five allegations of sexual misconduct, performed the first of eight scheduled shows at Yuk Yuk's in downtown Toronto last night.

All eight $35 shows sold out almost instantly after they were announced by Yuk Yuk's last week, despite all the backlash the comedy club has been facing on Twitter for booking him.

This fact alone is prompting some fans to declare victory in C.K.'s honour, for some reason.

You know cancel culture doesn’t exist when you’re in a group chat with guys who would eagerly see Louis CK’s upcoming performance in Toronto, and are then disappointed when it is ALREADY SOLD OUT! — Diana (@alienpeanut911) October 1, 2019

By all reports from those who attended the first show on Wednesday night, it was pretty well-received by the roughly 300-person crowd.

Audience members were strictly prohibited from using cell phones, recording devices or even writing notes by hand during the performance, but reviewers say that C.K. got laughs with jokes about ice cream, disabled people, use of the R-word and his mother's dead body.

He also made no bones about why he was performing at Yuk Yuk's, as opposed to a stadium like Scotiabank Arena, where he last played Toronto more than two years ago.

Louis CK being booked at @yukyuks Toronto is seriously disheartening. If cornering women and forcing them to watch you masturbate on several occasions is not career ending, I'm just not sure what is. #louisck #disgraceful — WhatImPlayingRightNow🌈 (@WHATIMPLAYINGRN) September 28, 2019

C.K. is said to have "unapologetically" addressed the famous non-consensual masturbation sessions that saw multiple major entertainment companies cut ties with him back in November of 2017.

"Reflecting on the two years since the scandal broke, he told the mostly male audience they were lucky that that the whole world did not know their secret 'thing' the way everyone now knows his," wrote the CBC's Deana Sumanac-Johnson of his Wednesday night set.

"My thing is: I like to masturbate, and I don't like to be alone," C.K. is reported to have said.

I guess it depends on whether or not there are captive young women at those locations. — For Sale: Baby Shoes, Never Worn. (Baby Is Undead) (@LHGarrett) September 29, 2019

While there are undoubtedly many fans bragging about scoring tickets to one of C.K.'s Toronto shows this week, the comic's sexual misconduct habit continues to looms large over all discussions of his work.

"I can't believe Louis CK didn't accept a Toronto residency at my new comedy club Yank Yank's," joked one person on Twitter of the booking.

"Can't wait for the meat and beat," wrote another.

"I can't wait until Louis CK is so tired and old that news outlets stop covering how bad his stand-up is now and we can just ignore him like we do tons of other comics," wrote one Toronto resident more seriously. "Including those who are more talented and never forced people to watch them jerk it."