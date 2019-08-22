Arts
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
rom toronto

The ROM just got a sparkling new extension

Arts
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A brand new outdoor terrace and plaza was announced for the ROM last year, and now it's finally a reality. 

The Helga and Mike Schmidt Performance Terrace and the Reed Family Plaza opened yesterday, and the 13,595 square-foot public space only further beautifies the Royal Ontario Museum

The terrace was designed by Toronto architect Siamak Hariri of Hariri Pontarini Architects, and it overlooks a U of T walking path called Philosopher’s Walk

The plaza features gardens and seating, while the terrace will host open-air musical and theatrical performances.

"(It’s) just a wonderful space and I know everybody who passes by will want to come in and enjoy the greenery that will be beautiful all year round,” Josh Basseches, CEO and Director of the ROM, told CTV News.

The two new spaces are just a few of the museum's many renovations over the past year, along with fixing up the museum's face on the Queens Park side and finally opening the Weston entrance after 10 years. 

The space is named after the lead donors on the project. 

Starting in September, there will regular programming at The Helga and Mike Schmidt Performance Terrace every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

Lead photo by

Royal Ontario Museum

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

The ROM just got a sparkling new extension

A giant fake moon will be installed under Toronto's Gardiner Expressway

Win tickets to Alegria by Cirque du Soleil

Toronto is transforming an abandoned slaughterhouse into a playful artistic hangout

Toronto's newest bookstore won't let you go inside

Toronto's newest public art piece is weirding people out

The Aga Khan museum in Toronto is offering free admission for its birthday

This sunflower wall is Toronto's favourite new selfie spot