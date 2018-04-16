ROM building massive outdoor patio and performance space

The Royal Ontario Museum has been redefining its look for years now. Its infamous Crystal addition was vilified when it was constructed nearly ten years ago, and for the past while, it's facade has been undergoing some serious renovations.

Now, though, the museum is finally getting an addition the city can get behind - an outdoor plaza and performance space.

The ROM announced today it will start construction on both the Helga and Mike Schmidt Performance Terrance and the Reed Plaza, an area which will span 5,500 square feet beside the ROM's new entrance.

Designed by Toronto architect Hariri Pontini Architects, the performance terrace will serve as an open air venue for all sorts of live musical and theatre performances while the plaza will act as a gathering space with plants and seating for visitors.

Part of the Museum's Welcome Project, these two additions are slated for completion early next year. The museum finished its first stage of renovations just this past December with fix ups to its face on the Queens Park side and after 10 years finally opened its Weston entrance.

Though it probably won't be warm enough to enjoy by the time construction is complete, we can look forward to a public outdoor hangout that's a little fancier than Trinity Bellwoods.