You'll soon be able to buy library books for just 10 cents in Toronto

Bookworms, listen up. You'll soon be able to buy books for dirt cheap in Toronto, because the Toronto Reference Library is hosting another used book sale.

All the items at the sale will cost between 10¢ and $1.00, so you definitely won't break the bank.

The sale will be held on August 15, 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. or until everything sells out — whichever comes first.

You'll have to bring cold, hard cash to get your hands on some of these gems, and the sale is environmentally friendly so you'll need your own bag, too.

Not only will this sale allow you to brush up on your reading, it's also for a good cause. All the proceeds will benefit library programs, according to the Reference Library.

This year's sale will be in Beeton Hall, on the second floor of the library and it's operated by the South Chapter of The Friends of Toronto Public Library.

Be sure to get in line early for this, as past sale's have brought extremely long lines.