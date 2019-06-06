Giant white figures have just appeared in the Distillery District

Toronto has a fun way of playing host to sudden pop-up installations. Recently the city hosted a thought-provoking installation on litter featuring giant inflatable drink cups.

A new phenomenon to pop up in the Distillery District is similarly eye-catching and somewhat quizzical.

Inflatable, all-white, gigantic humanoid figures have been placed around the historic neighbourhood in various positions.

They're actually a roaming installation by Parer Studio called "Fantastic Planet," meant to evoke a giant humanoid species exploring our planet, inspired by the film of the same name.

Six figures in total take different positions primarily of inspection, appearing to poke, peer down, or glance at passersby, some up to 50 feet in size.

The figures are also illuminated so they glow in the dark at night.

They're not only meant to be whimsical, but also meaningful like the giant cups, designed to iniate thoughts and conversations about the amount of space humans take up in the natural world.

"Distillery chose to display the art because it's something creative and connective that could be enjoyed by a child, while at the same time reminding adults about the kid that lives inside all of us," says a representative from the Distillery District.

A similar prior installation by Parer Studio depicted giant inflatable illuminated rabbits rather than humanoid figures.

You'll be able to catch a glimpse of the larger-than-life figures (and maybe get another prime selfie for the 'gram) every day in the Distillery District from noon to 10 p.m. until July 31, weather permitting.