Giant plastic cups have popped up in Toronto

The trash that litters the sidewalks of cities like Toronto often goes unnoticed underfoot, but those little bits of plastic add up.

Natural Plasticity literally blows up these pieces of garbage for their inflatable travelling art installation, which arrived in Canada for the first time in Toronto at Yonge and St. Clair today in honour of Earth Month. 

Created by artists Jana Cruder and Matthew LaPenta, the installation is comprised of 20- to 30-foot-tall replicas of disposable cups, straws and bottles.

So far the installation has popped up in California, Florida, New York and even Venice, Italy. It's meant to bring attention to the litter that can often line many streets. 

You can check it out in Toronto until May 1. If you're looking for more ways to reduce your use of plastic and go waste-free, check out some of these great local businesses.

Khristel Stecher

