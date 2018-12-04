One of history's greatest painters coming to the AGO

If you love Baroque art and large, glorious paintings of crowds of people piled on top of each other, the AGO has good news for you.

A huge exhibition of works by famous Flemish Baroque painter Peter Paul Rubens, titled Early Rubens, is coming to the Art Gallery of Ontario.

The exhibit will feature 30 of Rubens' largest paintings and several other smaller works, including some of his most famous, like Daniel and the Lions' Den and Massacre of the Innocents. Many of the works are on-loan from other museums around the U.S. and Europe.

Rubens was active in the Baroque period, specifically in the early 1600s. Much of his work featured religious figures and themes, vivid colours and strong dynamic scenes.

The Early Rubens exhibit will be visiting the AGO starting October 19 of next year, and it'll hang around until January 5, 2020.

This news comes on the heels of another announcement from the AGO, in which it was revealed that one of Yayoi Kasuma's Infinity Mirror rooms will be permanently calling the gallery home.