The AGO has acquired Kusama's Infinity Mirrors for permanent collection

Sometimes crowdfunding is amazing, and well, sometimes it isn't.

The Art Gallery of Ontario's plan to crowdfund about $1.3 million for a permanent installation of one of Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrors exhibits is falling short before its deadline.

However, the gallery is locked in to purchase the Infinity Room whether it meets its goal or not, so organizers are attempting one final fundraising push.

With a nearly $1 million shortfall in the campaign, the AGO has partnered with Giving Tuesday, a group that encourages charitable giving the week after Black Friday.

The AGO has also revealed that the Infinity Room set to call Toronto home is Let's Survive Forever, which is currently on display in Chicago. The piece is the classic mirrored room, complete with dozens of hanging steel balls.

With only one week left before the crowdfunding deadline, the AGO is hoping this last push will help secure as much funding as possible.

Those who want to help out can donate on the AGO's website.