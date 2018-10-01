Arts
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Nuit Blanche Toronto

Vote for your favourite photo of Nuit Blanche Toronto 2018

Arts
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Nuit Blanche has come and gone for another year, and now we're left to gush over the photos from another all-night art extravaganza.

Once again, we partnered with the City of Toronto on the official photo challenge. Hundreds of people emailed and tagged their photos with #blogTOnbTO, out of which ten finalists were selected for the ultimate showdown. 

Vote for your favourite photo here.

1. Lead photo by Terry McBurnie.

2. Photo by @notesfromalady.

3. Photo by @rabbit_hearts.

4. Photo by @engclau.

5. Photo by @flycktable.

6. Photo by @snapshot.shredda.

7. Photo by @gostepha.

8. Photo by @jackmanchiu.

9. Photo by @gisellebattad.

10. Photo by @ryanbeyond.

Vote for your favourite photo here.

Winners will receive the following prizes:
  • 1st place: $200 Scarborough Town Centre giftcard
  • 2nd place: $100 Scarborough Town Centre giftcard
  • 3rd place: $50 Scarborough Town Centre giftcard

Voting in the poll ends at 11:59 p.m. on October 7, 2018.

Lead photo by

Terry McBurnie

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

The latest edition of Nuit Blanche was one of its best yet

Vote for your favourite photo of Nuit Blanche Toronto 2018

21 epic photos of Nuit Blanche in Scarborough

A guide to Nuit Blanche 2018 in Toronto

The 10 most famous people from Toronto

The top 25 exhibits to check out at Nuit Blanche Toronto 2018

Toronto's most famous photographer brings stunning images to the AGO

Someone is building a miniature city on a Toronto beach