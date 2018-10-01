Vote for your favourite photo of Nuit Blanche Toronto 2018
Nuit Blanche has come and gone for another year, and now we're left to gush over the photos from another all-night art extravaganza.
Once again, we partnered with the City of Toronto on the official photo challenge. Hundreds of people emailed and tagged their photos with #blogTOnbTO, out of which ten finalists were selected for the ultimate showdown.
1. Lead photo by Terry McBurnie.
2. Photo by @notesfromalady.
3. Photo by @rabbit_hearts.
4. Photo by @engclau.
5. Photo by @flycktable.
6. Photo by @snapshot.shredda.
7. Photo by @gostepha.
8. Photo by @jackmanchiu.
9. Photo by @gisellebattad.
10. Photo by @ryanbeyond.
Voting in the poll ends at 11:59 p.m. on October 7, 2018.
