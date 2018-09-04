There's a huge book sale in Toronto next week

Book-lovers, rejoice. The Toronto Public Library's annual BOOKEnds sale is back again.

The sale, which sees thousands of books on sale for 10 to 50 cents, will be held at the Toronto Reference Library from Thursday, September 13, to Saturday, September 15.

A new novel, a CD or DVD, a cook book, or anything else can be yours for less than a buck. For the cost of a dime you could fall in love with a new story. There's nothing like a good book to chase away those feelings of the end of summer.

Don't forget it's cash only, and to bring your own bag. Also, if it's anything like previous years, expect lineups.