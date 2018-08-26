A gold giraffe was briefly Toronto’s newest social media sensation

The latest social media sensation to hit Toronto isn’t a Drake meme, dead raccoon or newborn animal at the zoo. It’s not a gigantic rubber duck, either, but you’re getting warmer.

It’s a gold giraffe erected for the Bentway Block Party under the Gardiner. She has a name, and it’s Kendra.

Psst. Do you know we're getting a gigantic giraffe piñata (designed by @gensler_design) as part of The #BentwayBlockParty? See Kendra the giraffe Aug 25 under the Gardiner. https://t.co/rBOnVzKbdO pic.twitter.com/hh8aTGsPNx — The Bentway (@thebentway) August 23, 2018

She’s 26 feet tall, and though she’s been called a pinata quite a few times and is covered in gold fringe, underneath all glitter she’s actually a giant inflatable structure.

Presenting Kendra, our giraffe piñata designed by @gensler_design. See her at The #BentwayBlockParty! Aug 25 under the Gardiner. https://t.co/rBOnVA1MCo pic.twitter.com/xgVJxIM6Ue — The Bentway (@thebentway) August 23, 2018

The giraffe was created by Gensler Design as part of the Bentway Block Party celebrations.

Who wants to see a 26 foot tall Giraffe piñata? ME!! Excited for @thebentway, their completion of Phase 1 and the block party 60

Years in the making that’s happening tomorrow, August 25. #tobentway #BentwayBlockParty #LibertyVillage #LVRA pic.twitter.com/LnOsIkGXC7 — Todd Hofley (@toddhofley) August 24, 2018

There was also a street dance competition, selfie station, live performances by local musicians, and refreshments.

The party was put on to celebrate the completion of Phase 1 of the Bentway’s construction.

During the winter, the space under the Gardiner known as the Bentway was transformed into an ice skating track.