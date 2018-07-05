Wavelength artistic director asked to step down following allegations of abuse
The co-founder of Toronto's Wavelength music festival and not-for-profit arts organization has left his directorial post amidst a former employee's allegation of abuse.
Jonathan Bunce, who goes by Jonny Dovercourt, co-founded Wavelength in 2000. It has evolved since then from a series of indie music showcases to a large outdoor music festival, Camp Wavelength, in downtown Toronto.
A former volunteer and employee of the organization, Dorice Tepley, called out Bunce publicly on Facebook over the weekend for creating, what she says, was a hostile work environment
"If you believe me, don't go. If you believe victims, don't play, don't go," wrote Tepley in a now-deleted Facebook post aimed at performers and sponsors for Camp Wavelength 2018. "Protect yourselves. Don't let this abuser use your talent for his own ego and gain!"
Tepley, who was dismissed from Wavelength in 2015, wrote that Bunce made her feel "dumb" and "like shit about myself because I was me."
We will update you when we have confirmed all details.— Wavelength Music (@wavelengthmusic) July 4, 2018
We are committed to working with you to create change within our community; please join us as we continue to have these difficult conversations among ourselves, and with you.
-The Wavelength Music Board of Directors
"He turned what friends I thought I had against me," said Tepley of her time working with Bunce. "That's all I can share because the rest is too traumatic."
Wavelength Music's board of directors announced on Wednesday that they would be investigating the allegations further by way of an independent third party inquiry.
"While still in the process of engaging this counsel, the Board is committed to conducting a prompt, impartial and thorough review of any and all allegations of workplace misconduct, and has asked that Mr. Bunce stand down as Artistic Director of the Festival pending the outcome of this inquiry," reads a letter posted to the non-profit's website.
Wavelength Music, which describes itself a community hub for independent music, will not modify its current schedule as a result of the scandal.
This means that the Camp Wavelength festival is still a go for August 18 and 19 as planned.
