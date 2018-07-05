Arts
wavelength jonny dovercourt

Wavelength artistic director asked to step down following allegations of abuse

The co-founder of Toronto's Wavelength music festival and not-for-profit arts organization has left his directorial post amidst a former employee's allegation of abuse.

Jonathan Bunce, who goes by Jonny Dovercourt, co-founded Wavelength in 2000. It has evolved since then from a series of indie music showcases to a large outdoor music festival, Camp Wavelength, in downtown Toronto.

A former volunteer and employee of the organization, Dorice Tepley, called out Bunce publicly on Facebook over the weekend for creating, what she says, was a hostile work environment

"If you believe me, don't go. If you believe victims, don't play, don't go," wrote Tepley in a now-deleted Facebook post aimed at performers and sponsors for Camp Wavelength 2018. "Protect yourselves. Don't let this abuser use your talent for his own ego and gain!"

Tepley, who was dismissed from Wavelength in 2015, wrote that Bunce made her feel "dumb" and "like shit about myself because I was me."

Wavelength Music Series

