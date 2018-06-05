Toronto arts and community hub damaged by fire

Sad news for the arts community as it's been announced that the fire that damaged a Regent Park arts hub last week is allegedly being investigated as arson.

Daniels Spectrum at 585 Dundas Street East "suffered limited fire and smoke damage" on May 30, according to a press release. Parts of the first and second floors are water damaged after the building's sprinkler system was activated.

According to Daniels Spectrum, "local fire and police departments are investigating the incident, and have confirmed they suspect arson as the cause."

A tweet was sent on May 30 (the day of the fire) by the @tofire account, an account that tweets updates when fire trucks are dispatched, reported that trucks were responding to an alarm at a commercial/ industrial building exactly in the area of Daniels Spectrum around 3:56 a.m. on May 30.

Alarm (commercial/industrial) [Toronto]

Dundas Street

b/w Regent Park Boulevard / Belshaw Pl

Dispatched: 30/05/18 @ 03:56 EDT

[Stn: 325] Aerial-325 DistChief-33 Pumper-324 Pumper-333 Rescue-325

General Area: https://t.co/j3qiBve7LP — Toronto Fire (@tofire) May 30, 2018

The press release says that the building has been closed to the public since May 30 and the tenants of Daniels Spectrum are working on alternative arrangements for programming that has been impacted.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Due to a small fire at Daniels Spectrum, we have relocated our debut concert to Lula Lounge. Our box office will still be handled by Native Earth & Aki Studio. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 416-531-1402 or https://t.co/g0nS5C6YnY pic.twitter.com/QiZd0tHoLt — The Urban Orchestra (@urban_orchestra) June 4, 2018

"Daniels Spectrum was born six years ago out of love for Regent Park, and in celebration of inclusivity," said Artscape CEO Tim Jones in the press release. "Last week’s senseless act will not diminish this love and embrace, but will ultimately strengthen Daniels Spectrum and its community of partners and supporters."

Spaces that needed repair after the incident were Ada Slaight Hall, Native Earth’s Aki Studio and the Regent Park School of Music. Some spaces re-opened on June 3 with "limited access to staff, some tenant organizations and Centre for Social Innovation members and visitors."

Daniels Sepctrum, as a whole, will be re-opened in phases as work is completed — Native Earth’s Aki Studio should have programming up and running in July and Ada Slaight Hall is expected to open at the beginning of July.

The news of this fire comes after a devastating fire at downtown's Walnut Studios last month destroyed "hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of artwork."