Seth Meyers is coming to Toronto for JFL42
Late Night host and funnyman Seth Meyers is dropping by little ol' Toronto as part of the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival this year.
The Montreal-born, ten-day festival that's on from September 20 to 29 has expanded over the years to include Toronto.
We're baaaaaaack! #JFL42 2018 coming at you HARD this September! We've got @sethmeyers, @JoKoy, @iamwandasykes, @hannibalburess, @chrisdelia, @kenjeong, @anthonyjeselnik and so many more. 42 more, to be exact. https://t.co/NV9BSwswSm pic.twitter.com/9lYH5nXKod— JFL42 (@JFL42) May 29, 2018
Meyers once headlined JFL in Toronto back in 2014 and arrives this year alongside other hilarious heavy hitters like Jo Koy, Hannibal Buress, Wanda Sykes, Margaret Cho and Ken Jeong.
Meyers is set to perform two shows back-to-back at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts on September 22
Of course, Toronto's comedy scene doesn't need the flash of Hollywood as it gives the gift of laughter year-round. That is, if you know where to look.
Late Show with Seth Myers
