Toronto museum is giving away pieces of the Yoko Ono exhibit
Yoko Ono's exhibit at the Gardiner Museum is closing this weekend and the museum is giving away parts of the installation for free, once you've already paid your way in.
Happening on June 3 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., interested gallery-goers are participating in this exercise as a part of Ono’s CLEANING PIECE FOR THE GARDINER.
The instructions from Ono are that the first 500 visitors are to use small white boxes, provided by the museum, to take home parts of Line Piece and Mend Piece.
Take home a piece of YOKO ONO: THE RIVERBED this Sunday! To commemorate the closing of the exhibition, visitors are invited to participate in a new work created especially for the Gardiner. Yoko Ono’s CLEANING PIECE FOR GARDINER is a set of instructions that offers visitors the opportunity to take home parts of Line Piece and Mend Piece in small white boxes that will be provided by the Museum to the first 500 visitors. Oh, and for the first time ever, photos inside the exhibition will be encouraged! Visit the link in our bio for all the details. • 📷: Yoko Ono, Mend Piece (detail), 1966 / 2018 © Yoko Ono. Photo: Toni Hafkenscheid #GardinerMuseum #YokoOno #THERIVERBED #MendPiece #conceptualart
While the boxes given to participants are white, they don't need to stay that way: colourful materials to decorate the boxes will be handed out too.
The magic of THE RIVERBED was that visitors could use various materials to alter the installation.
This new installation, CLEANING PIECE FOR GARDINER, is "a communal gesture that allows this creative energy to be preserved and shared beyond the exhibition’s run," according to the Gardiner Museum.
Also important to note, those who come this weekend are allowed to take photos — something that they haven't been permitted to do before.
Someone stole part of the Yoko Ono exhibit in #Toronto https://t.co/aYBrZoJelo pic.twitter.com/KyYsOBkmTw— blogTO (@blogTO) April 9, 2018
Just remember, take only what you are permitted to take and nothing more.
Join the conversation Load comments