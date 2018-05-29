Toronto museum is giving away pieces of the Yoko Ono exhibit

Yoko Ono's exhibit at the Gardiner Museum is closing this weekend and the museum is giving away parts of the installation for free, once you've already paid your way in.

Happening on June 3 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., interested gallery-goers are participating in this exercise as a part of Ono’s CLEANING PIECE FOR THE GARDINER.

The instructions from Ono are that the first 500 visitors are to use small white boxes, provided by the museum, to take home parts of Line Piece and Mend Piece.

While the boxes given to participants are white, they don't need to stay that way: colourful materials to decorate the boxes will be handed out too.

The magic of THE RIVERBED was that visitors could use various materials to alter the installation.

This new installation, CLEANING PIECE FOR GARDINER, is "a communal gesture that allows this creative energy to be preserved and shared beyond the exhibition’s run," according to the Gardiner Museum.

Also important to note, those who come this weekend are allowed to take photos — something that they haven't been permitted to do before.

Just remember, take only what you are permitted to take and nothing more.