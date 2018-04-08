Someone stole part of the Yoko Ono exhibit in Toronto

A woman is on the lam after allegedly pocketing a rock from the Yoko Ono exhibit at the Gardinder Museum worth $17,5o0 USD.

Female sought in Theft Over $5000 investigation. Mon. Mar. 12, at 5:35 p.m., at the Gardiner Museum located at 111 Queen’s Park. She allegedly stole a rock on display of an art exhibit. Last seen walking south on Queen’s Park. #GO601628 if seen pls call 416-808-5200 ^gl pic.twitter.com/uzoQ38AZ9S — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 7, 2018

Toronto Police tweeted out a photo of the woman last night, asking the public for their help to catch the thief who stole the rock from the installation nearly a month ago on March 12.

Toronto has its flaws but every once in a while capybaras go on the run from the zoo or an old lady steals a $17,000 rock from Yoko Ono and on those days it's all worth it. — Josh (@JoshMLabelle) April 7, 2018

Last seen walking south on Queen's Park, the elderly lady (presumed between the age of 55-60) was filmed wearing a black cloche hat and a red scarf looking very sketchy indeed.

Toronto police representative Gary Long told The Star that she "just picked it up and walked away with it."

According to the museum, the river rock – which has the phrase "Love Yourself" scrawled onto it by Ono with what looks like permanent marker – was part of an interactive showing.

I find it kinda hilarious that someone in Toronto stole a rock that yoko ono wrote on. A rock — RJ Shpak (@Theshpaker) April 8, 2018

"Visitors are invited to pick up a stone and hold it, concentrating on the word, and then placing the stone upon the pile of other stones in the center of the room," says the Gardiner's description of the installation.

Clearly this lady misunderstood the part where it said "the center of the room" and misread it as "your backyard" instead.

The exhibition continues until June 3, but without this one rock, it might just not be the same.