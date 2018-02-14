Toronto just hosted a fashion show under the Gardiner Expressway
One of Toronto's coolest new outdoor hangout spots hosted a fashion show last night. On ice. Under the Gardiner Expressway. Who would have thought such a combination was possible a few years ago?
Called cb. Revolution Couture, the event featured Canadian figure skating champions Nam Nguyen and Michelle Long, among other skaters, showing off pretty skating outfits by fashion designer / professional skater Charlene Bailey.
It was definitely more "ice spectacular" than #NYFW, but cool (if not a little cold) to watch.
The models showed off their moves as they strut-glided up and down the ice runway that normally serves as the Bentway Skate Trail.
@charlenekbailey Fashion show on ice! #🇨🇦⛸wear @SkateCanada @SkateOntario @WullyOuterwear @TeamCanada @tessavirtue @ScottMoir @gabby_daleman @TheMichelleLong @thebentway @elvisstojko #cbrevolutioncouture #stunningdesigns #beauty pic.twitter.com/j2z85Uf1ry— luv2teech1 (@luv2teech1) February 14, 2018
And unlike the runway shows in major fashion cities, like New York and Paris, this one was free and open to the public.
Happening Now: #cbrevolutioncouture https://t.co/9WgAI2hs5j— The Bentway (@thebentway) February 14, 2018
Who needs PyeongChang, am I right?
