Toronto just hosted a fashion show under the Gardiner Expressway

One of Toronto's coolest new outdoor hangout spots hosted a fashion show last night. On ice. Under the Gardiner Expressway. Who would have thought such a combination was possible a few years ago?

A post shared by Ryan Wilkie (@rythestretchguy) on Feb 13, 2018 at 6:36pm PST

Called cb. Revolution Couture, the event featured Canadian figure skating champions Nam Nguyen and Michelle Long, among other skaters, showing off pretty skating outfits by fashion designer / professional skater Charlene Bailey.

A post shared by The Bentway 📍Toronto (@thebentway) on Feb 13, 2018 at 7:47pm PST

It was definitely more "ice spectacular" than #NYFW, but cool (if not a little cold) to watch.

A post shared by Ldemarco (@laurie.a.demarco) on Feb 13, 2018 at 5:51pm PST

The models showed off their moves as they strut-glided up and down the ice runway that normally serves as the Bentway Skate Trail.

And unlike the runway shows in major fashion cities, like New York and Paris, this one was free and open to the public.

Who needs PyeongChang, am I right?