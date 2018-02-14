Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Bentway fashion show toronto

Toronto just hosted a fashion show under the Gardiner Expressway

Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of Toronto's coolest new outdoor hangout spots hosted a fashion show last night. On ice. Under the Gardiner Expressway. Who would have thought such a combination was possible a few years ago?

A post shared by Ryan Wilkie (@rythestretchguy) on

Called cb. Revolution Couture, the event featured Canadian figure skating champions Nam Nguyen and Michelle Long, among other skaters, showing off pretty skating outfits by fashion designer / professional skater Charlene Bailey.

It was definitely more "ice spectacular" than #NYFW, but cool (if not a little cold) to watch. 

A post shared by Ldemarco (@laurie.a.demarco) on

The models showed off their moves as they strut-glided up and down the ice runway that normally serves as the Bentway Skate Trail.

And unlike the runway shows in major fashion cities, like New York and Paris, this one was free and open to the public.

Who needs PyeongChang, am I right?

Lead photo by

The Bentway

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Toronto just hosted a fashion show under the Gardiner Expressway

It now takes a song and movie to rent an apartment in Toronto

Toronto just got a sprawling new event space and gallery

Someone created Valentine's Day cards for TTC subway stations

Toronto condo might finally become a major arts hub

Toronto's Old City Hall to be transformed into museum and library

Toronto is a getting a stunning new contemporary art museum this spring

12 photo printing options in Toronto