Toronto condo might finally become a major arts hub

The Toronto Media Arts Cluster will finally be moving into its new, purpose-built home at the Edge on Triangle Park condos after years of battling the city in court.

Should everything go smoothly in court later this month, this means that West Queen West will soon have a new, collaborative facility for Toronto media arts organizations.

Even cooler for local creatives is the ability to use this space, which includes a 200-seat theatre, production facilities, public galleries, classrooms, shared resource libraries, a temperature-controlled vault and studio apartments for visiting artist residencies.

What I'm saying is that West Queen West will finally have a permanent home for arts and creation – and it's long overdue.

We were supposed to move in to our finished facility at 36 Lisgar almost 3 years ago. As of tonight, 3 of our 4 members are without homes. Films and equipment in storage. Our communities’ momentum stalled.



While TMAC sits empty, aside from the condo developer the City let in. pic.twitter.com/lUOzrYlfbT — TO Media Arts Centre (@TOMediaArts) December 30, 2017

The City of Toronto and TMAC announced on Tuesday that they have come to an agreement regarding a community space at the base of 36 Lisgar Street.

While it has yet to be approved by Court, this agreement gives the coalition of non-profit arts groups immediate access to at least one part of the 36,000 square-foot facility it was meant to occupy three years ago.

The space in question was once hailed as a "shining example of the city's Section 37 development charge provision," which lets builders skirt certain height and density rules in exchange for doing something that benefits a community.

Things went to heck in 2015, however, when the city said TMAC couldn't move into the building on account of developer UrbanCorp's failure to meet construction deadlines.

We have reached a settlement with the City of Toronto and Edge. Read more: https://t.co/lNtELRa9qM — TO Media Arts Centre (@TOMediaArts) February 6, 2018

TMAC proceeded to sue the city over a breach of contact, and – up until yesterday – it's been a matter for the courts.

"We have accepted the City’s offer of settlement, which will resolve our litigation regarding the TMAC space at 36 Lisgar," reads a statement on the non-profit arts organization's website. "There are still a few steps to go before we'll be allowed to complete the purchase of the space."

Those mutually-agreed upon steps can be viewed with the statement here.

Court approval is expected by mid-February and TMAC says it will "be in touch with our funders, partners, and members in the coming days to fill in the details."