Toronto is a getting a stunning new contemporary art museum this spring

The brand new Museum of Contemporary Art, Toronto is just about ready to open its doors after a nearly three-year-long absence from the city's arts and culture scene.

Block off May 26, 2018 on your calendars, ladies and gentlemen, for what Architectural Digest has dubbed one of the "most noteworthy museums opening this year."

The museum will launch its programming with an exhibition called BELIEVE, in which 15 local, Canadian and other international artists explore the "beliefs and systems that inform our values and behaviours while touching upon some of the fundamental issues of our times."

MOCA (formerly known as MOCCA – the Museum of Contemporary Canadian Art) will be located on the first few floors of the iconic Tower Automotive Building on Sterling Road in the Junction Triangle.

This new, 55,000 square foot purpose-designed home will be nearly three times larger than the space previously occupied by MOCCA on West Queen West.

It'll also feature over 20 artist studios offered via Akin, which will help to make the place a creative hub more than just an exhibition space, which has been the plan all along.