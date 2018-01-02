Chapters store suddenly shuts down in Toronto

Another big bookstore just bit the dust at one of Toronto's shopping centres.

The Chapters inside Bayview Village announced in a recent email that it would be closing its doors after 18 years on Jan. 1, 2018.

"Our store has become a place for people to gather and be inspired," wrote general manager Drew Stewart. "We could not have done it without our wonderful staff and our incredible customers."

After more than 18 years in our community, we regret to announce that this location is now closed. We look forward to serving you online or at nearby stores. pic.twitter.com/mL9G624svJ — Chapters Bayview (@ChaptersBayview) January 2, 2018

The North York retail store, which is owned by Indigo, was a popular destination among book lovers and gift seekers alike.

It will be missed, but the company says that another store will be popping up in its wake at Fairvew Mall this summer or fall.