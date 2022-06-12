The top 10 places to buy affordable art in Toronto

Buying affordable art in Toronto can sometimes be a challenge. If you don't have thousands of dollars lying around, buying smaller pieces from local artists is a great way to fill your wall space and support the artist community here in Toronto.

Here are my picks for places to buy local art in Toronto.

Working with galleries around the city, Eye Buy Art offers both local and international artists to give you reasonably priced art and custom framing options. They also offer Trade Services for offices, and have worked with places like The Drake Hotel and Pearson Airport.

This online gallery has the simple goal of putting more Canadian art on people's walls. They have an "Under $500" section, as well as curated "affordable finds" and staff picks to help make your search a little easier. There's even a section showcasing OCADU students.

This gallery near Trinity Bellwoods Park started in 2019 alongside The Orchard Lyceum school for young artists. They have plenty of art in whatever medium you're looking for in the couple hundred dollar range.

This Riverside store and gallery is the brain-child of creative director Ellen Davidson and framing expert Wendy Palmer. Find emerging and established contemporary pieces and you can also get some custom framing too.

A showcase of alumni from the Ontario College of Art and Design, the Artists Alley is a bi-annual pop up and online store that platforms some of the best emerging Canadian artists.With plenty of sculptural pieces, prints and physical goods, most prices fall under $30.

Get a piece of our city's history by ordering reprinted photos through the Archives. You're able to order things non-digitized photographs, maps, documents and much more all for a small copying fee.

Looking for some cool photography of your favourite musicians in action? This gallery on Sterling Road has got you covered! With gallery visits by appointment and an extensive website, you’re able to filter through and find photos of bands like ACDC, Lady Gaga and Kanye West for under $1000.

This gallery hidden in East Chinatown showcases a variety of artists, and the bulk of the more affordable options come from prints. However, you might be able to get something original if you find the right artist at the right time.

The Black Artist Network Dialogue in Parkdale showcases some of the best art coming from the Black artists' community. Their shop has a mixture of photography and paintings that sit under $700.

This gallery in Forest Hill Village has a mission is to make art affordable and accessible to anyone who wants to start a collection. With pieces for sometimes as low as $25, you’ll be able to find something you like — whether that'd be a painting or a sculpture.