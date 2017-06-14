The Best Quiche in Toronto
The best quiche in Toronto combines two things that were really always meant to be together: breakfast and pie. Whether filled with salty cured meats or tender seasoned veggies, these little egg tarts deliver big on flavour.
Here is the best quiche in Toronto.
This Etobicoke gourmet spot makes all kinds of French goodies of the utmost quality from scratch with wholesome ingredients. Iconic French flavours include Lorraine, onion, brie and leek, Provencale, lobster, and broccoli chicken cheddar, available for dine-in or take-out or in large portions for occasions.
Jesse Milns at Jack and Lils
Join the conversation Load comments