The best quiche in Toronto combines two things that were really always meant to be together: breakfast and pie. Whether filled with salty cured meats or tender seasoned veggies, these little egg tarts deliver big on flavour.

Here is the best quiche in Toronto.

Bonjour Brioche
1

Bonjour Brioche

This lauded French bakery on Queen East does pastry to perfection, and the daily quiche is no exception. Expect flavours like leek, ham and gruyere; asparagus and brie; broccoli and cheddar; or dill, salmon and chevre. Get it as a slice or whole pie to go.

Emma's Country Kitchen
2

Emma's Country Kitchen

Quiches of the day made with seasonal ingredients are served in thick slices at this St. Clair West brunch spot. It’s served warm with salad, fruit, frites or potatoes in the restaurant for $12, or take one away frozen for $9.

Pain Perdu
3

Pain Perdu

Also on St. Clair West, this cozy french bakery serves up a quiche with a light, flaky, but buttery crust containing flavours like goat cheese and spinach.

Maman
4

Maman

The menu changes daily at this cafe, bakery and luncheonette in First Canadian Place, but they always post what’s on offer online. Quiches are $6.50 and have cute names like Isabelle and Annie, filled with red peppers and goat cheese, and tomatoes, dijon and caramelized onions respectively.

Ma Maison
5

Ma Maison

This Etobicoke gourmet spot makes all kinds of French goodies of the utmost quality from scratch with wholesome ingredients. Iconic French flavours include Lorraine, onion, brie and leek, Provencale, lobster, and broccoli chicken cheddar, available for dine-in or take-out or in large portions for occasions.

Cafe Fiorentina
6

Cafe Fiorentina

This Danforth brunch, lunch and dinner spot gets packed on weekends. They serve high end classics like quiche ($13) in rotating flavours like asparagus and brie with side salads.

Patisserie La Cigogne (Danforth)
7

Patisserie La Cigogne (Danforth)

With locations on Bayview and on the Danforth, this patisserie offers four kinds of their lightly crusted, ingredient-packed quiches: smoked salmon, garden fresh, Provencale and the Alsatian classic.

Thobors (Eglinton West)
8

Thobors (Eglinton West)

You can find $5 quiches at this bakery with locations across the city. They also retail larger 6, 8, and 10 serving quiches for $30, $40, or $50. Flavours include bacon, leek and feta, mushroom, tomato olive and ratatouille goat cheese.

Jack and Lil's
9

Jack and Lil's

The quiche at this South African brunch spot on Dundas West is crustless, which you’d think would take away half the fun but it’s more than crispy and crunchy enough to make up for it. Simple ingredients like carrot, squash, zucchini and red onion stud the base of eggs and cream.

Jesse Milns at Jack and Lils

