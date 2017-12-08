Skating trail under the Gardiner is now going to be even bigger
The city's newest skating trail hasn't even opened yet and already it's going to be even better after receiving a funding boost yesterday.
The extra dough in the amount of $500,000 came from a local developer that will help see the Bentway skating trail extend all the way to Bathurst.
Right now, the 1.75 km, figure eight-shaped trail spans from roughly Strachan Avenue to the Fort York Visitors Centre; weaving in-between the concrete pillars that hold up the Gardiner Expressway.
It's part of a much larger Public Work project to overhaul and construct a massive, year-round recreational public space that has already been underway for some time.
The Bentway is set to open January 6 and is one of many revitalization projects in the works that has Toronto set become a lot more scenic.
Eventually the Bentway is expected to extend as far east as Spadina.
