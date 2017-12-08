Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
the beltway toronto

Skating trail under the Gardiner is now going to be even bigger

Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The city's newest skating trail hasn't even opened yet and already it's going to be even better after receiving a funding boost yesterday.

The extra dough in the amount of $500,000 came from a local developer that will help see the Bentway skating trail extend all the way to Bathurst.

Right now, the 1.75 km, figure eight-shaped trail spans from roughly Strachan Avenue to the Fort York Visitors Centre; weaving in-between the concrete pillars that hold up the Gardiner Expressway.

It's part of a much larger Public Work project to overhaul and construct a massive, year-round recreational public space that has already been underway for some time.

The Bentway is set to open January 6 and is one of many revitalization projects in the works that has Toronto set become a lot more scenic.

Eventually the Bentway is expected to extend as far east as Spadina.

Lead photo by

The Bentway

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Skating trail under the Gardiner is now going to be even bigger

Toronto FC hosting outdoor viewing party for the MLS Cup

The skating trail under the Gardiner announces opening date

Rogers says it might sell the Toronto Blue Jays

This magical ice skating trail is Ontario's best kept secret

Toronto just got a huge winter festival by the lake

Gregg Zaun apologizes after Sportsnet firing

Downtown Toronto just got a huge new holiday fair