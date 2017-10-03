Toronto is getting a skating trail under the Gardiner this winter

One of Toronto's most unique new public spaces is shaping up fast – and if all goes as planned, it's going to be even cooler than many of us had even imagined.

Construction crews at The Bentway – formerly known as Project: Under Gardiner – were spotted this weekend pouring concrete for a 250-metre ice skating trail beneath The Gardiner Expressway.

The Bentway skating rink concrete is poured and curing. Looks great! @thebentway #Toronto pic.twitter.com/5Js7whPmFY — Gonçalo Pedro (@gppedro) October 1, 2017

Running from near June Callwood Park to just east of the Fort York Visitor's Centre, the trail will be shaped like a figure-eight and connect four of the bents supporting this busy highway from below.

An opening party is set for January after which the trail will remain open to the public for the remainder of winter.

Concrete is being poured to make the dream of @thebentway a reality. Skating this winter, already! pic.twitter.com/bD01qJVA3F — jennifer keesmaat (@jen_keesmaat) October 1, 2017

Once spring and summer hit, we'll see the opening of a wooden boardwalk, an outdoor amphitheatre, public markets, gardens and more within the corridor between Bathurst and Strachan.

Happy holidays from The Bentway! We're loving the snowy weather and getting excited for winter activities. Here's an early rendering by PUBLIC WORK featuring a skating trail under the Gardiner. See link in bio to learn more about what we have in store. #thebentway A post shared by The Bentway (@thebentway) on Dec 24, 2016 at 7:44am PST

You know, if the idea of gliding around beneath gridlock doesn't quite strike your fancy. (It should.)