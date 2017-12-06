Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
bentway toronto

The skating trail under the Gardiner announces opening date

Toronto's ambitious new skating trail will finally open next month. Running between June Callwood Park to just east of the Fort York Visitor's Centre, skaters will soon be able to glide between the concrete pillars that hold up the Gardiner Expressway above.

The skate trail is part of a larger Public Work project to transform the corridor between Bathurst Street and Strachan Avenue into a sprawling park space in the heart of downtown.

The grand opening of skating trail is set for January 6 at 11 a.m. with special events happening all weekend including live music, art installations, food and drink, pop-up curling and more.

The trail is expected to be open until sometime in March, weather permitting.

Even better, it's all going to be free.

