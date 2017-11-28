Toronto's next community centre might be its best yet

Toronto is a city on the rise - literally - and it's looking to establish public spaces for all the new condo residents.

The newest project, a community centre that's part of the Canoe Landing Campus in CityPlace, is already impressing with its massive 160,000 square foot structure.

The city commissioned architect firm ZAS to create buildings that feature sustainable design elements like an expansive green roof that will help reduce the complex's carbon footprint.

The complex will include an elementary school, a child care centre, fitness facility, indoor play areas, a community kitchen, basketball courts and gardening plots.

One of the most stunning design features has to be the sloping roofs. Some are fitted with live vegetation that's incorporated into the overall landscape while others use photo-voltaic panels to generate renewable sources of energy.

The campus buildings form a "C" shape to better soak up the solar rays that help power the facilities and allow for more overall park space.

The new greenspace will be a welcome addition to the downtown core and surrounding condo community in anticipation of the new Rail Deck Park that's set to be built nearby.

Portions of the project are set to be completed by 2019.