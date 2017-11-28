Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
canoe landing campus toronto

Toronto's next community centre might be its best yet

Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is a city on the rise - literally - and it's looking to establish public spaces for all the new condo residents.

The newest project, a community centre that's part of the Canoe Landing Campus in CityPlace, is already impressing with its massive 160,000 square foot structure.

After over two decades of planning, the space will now be dedicated for public use. Photo courtesy of ZAS Architects.

The city commissioned architect firm ZAS to create buildings that feature sustainable design elements like an expansive green roof that will help reduce the complex's carbon footprint.

The complex will include an elementary school, a child care centre, fitness facility, indoor play areas, a community kitchen, basketball courts and gardening plots.

The Toronto District School Board, Toronto Catholic District School Board, and City of Toronto & Childcare Services will be establishing new facilities inside the complex. Photo courtesy of ZAS Architects.

One of the most stunning design features has to be the sloping roofs. Some are fitted with live vegetation that's incorporated into the overall landscape while others use photo-voltaic panels to generate renewable sources of energy.

The campus buildings form a "C" shape to better soak up the solar rays that help power the facilities and allow for more overall park space.

The campus seeks to be the last word on innovative public spaces. Photo courtesy of ZAS Architects.

The new greenspace will be a welcome addition to the downtown core and surrounding condo community in anticipation of the new Rail Deck Park that's set to be built nearby.

Portions of the project are set to be completed by 2019.

Lead photo by

ZAS Architects

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto's next community centre might be its best yet

This 1km trail is the most epic holiday light show in Ontario

Curling clubs in Toronto

A huge winter festival is coming to Toronto's waterfront

Bike thefts in Toronto are way up

Nobody knows what happened to the Toronto moose

The top 10 ways to escape the cold in Toronto

The top 10 winter weekend escapes from Toronto