Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
free events toronto

The top 15 free events in Toronto this week

Free events in Toronto this week include lots of outdoor movie screenings. There are also concerts and a giant street party and bike race on Ossington Avenue.

  • Free events you don't want to miss
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Fireside Tales Outdoor Storytelling Show
      July 18
      Fireside Tales Outdoor Storytelling Show
      The coziest outdoor storytelling show returns this month with hosts Rhiannon Archer and Helder Brum. Just bring a blanket and snacks.
      Dufferin Grove Park (South Firepit)
    • Porch View Dances
      July 19-23
      Porch View Dances
      Toronto dance lovers flock to Seaton Village for this special dance festival that takes over porches, front yards and backyards.
      Seaton Village
    • Meatballs
      July 19
      Meatballs
      Are you ready for Bill Murray and Ivan Reitman’s first collab, shot at a summer camp in Haliburton, Ontario? Sit next to the lake and watch the film for free along with hundreds of others.
      Harbourfront Centre Concert Stage
    • Moana
      July 19
      Moana
      Pre-show activities and snacks start at 7 p.m. before this free outdoor screning of the new animated favourite, Moana.
      Regent Park
    • National Hot Dog Day: Free Dogs
      July 19
      National Hot Dog Day: Free Dogs
      Visit Fancy Franks on College Street anytime between noon. and 5 p.m. to get a free hot dog.
      Fancy Franks
    • The Goonies
      July 19
      The Goonies
      Starting at 6:30 p.m., a live band fill the air with music in anticipation of this free outdoor screening of The Goonies.
      Riverdale Park West (by Riverdale Farm)
    • Best of Experimental Short Film Festival
      July 20
      Best of Experimental Short Film Festival
      Catch award winning short films from Brazil, France, Iceland, Italy, Norway, Spain, the UK, and the United States.
      Carlton Cinemas
    • Invictus
      July 20
      Invictus
      The Movies on the Common series concludes with Clint Eastwood's Invictus, based on the true story of Nelson Mandela's involvement in the South African national rugby team's world championship win.
      Corktown Common
    • Indie Fridays
      July 21
      Indie Fridays
      The Pack A.D. and co-headliners Ginger Ale & The Monowhales will fill the square with their boundless energy and indie pop/rock tunes.
      Yonge-Dundas Square
    • Northern Passages
      July 21-23
      Northern Passages
      Join this Arctic-bound adventure to hear the sounds of throat singers, folk musicians and storytellers, and see films from across Canada's vast regions of the north.
      Harbourfront Centre
    • Beauty and the Beast
      July 21
      Beauty and the Beast
      Beauty and the Beast (the new one!) will screen for free in Liberty Village along with giveaways and neighbourhood fun.
      Liberty Village Park
    • Free Dessert Day
      July 22
      Free Dessert Day
      Ice melon pan is an ice cream sandwich popular in Japan. This Queen East restaurant will give them away for free for one day only. 
      Isabella's
    • BIG on Bloor
      July 22
      BIG on Bloor
      This festival is celebrating 10 years of street partying with murals, interactive art, performances, a market place, awards show and over 200 participating local businesses.
      Bloor Street West
    • OssFest
      July 22
      OssFest
      Head to Ossington, between Queen and Dundas, to see the crit race at 1 p.m. Music shows, basketball games, and all types of local vendors spill onto the street afterwards.
      The Ossington Avenue Strip, Between Queen Street West and Dundas Street West.
    • Best in Show
      July 23
      Best in Show
      Arrive early to nab a good spot on the hill to watch two opening short films and then Best In Show. It'll be a night of free laughs under the stars.
      Christie Pits Park
