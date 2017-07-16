The top 15 free events in Toronto this week
Free events in Toronto this week include lots of outdoor movie screenings. There are also concerts and a giant street party and bike race on Ossington Avenue.
Joel Gale
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto.
Weekend events in Toronto July 14-16 2017
6 things to do in Toronto today
7 things to do in Toronto today
7 unusual events in Toronto this summer
5 things to do in Toronto today
12 things to do in Toronto this week
The top 9 free events in Toronto this week