The top 10 parties in Toronto this June

Parties in Toronto this June range from major, celebrity-filled fundraisers to a dancing event at the aquarium. Mix in a bunch of free events and some can't-miss concerts, and you've got a pretty wild month ahead.
This is the National Ballet of Canada’s annual bash with hosts Frank Augustyn, Rex Harrington, Evelyn Hart, Karen Kain and Veronica Tennant. There's an hour-long performance of short works followed by a cocktail party.
The Freedom Party is a very fun fundraising event for Rainbow Railroad, which helps LGBT people who have faced violence or face an imminent threat of violence, imprisonment, or death in their home countries.
The Aquarium kicks off its Canada Day celebrations a bit early with a dance party and social event surrounded by sharks. The fiesta will feature Canadian-themed music, food, drinks, and an epic Caesar bar.