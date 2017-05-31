Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
The top 10 parties in Toronto this June

Parties in Toronto this June range from major, celebrity-filled fundraisers to a dancing event at the aquarium. Mix in a bunch of free events and some can't-miss concerts, and you've got a pretty wild month ahead. 

  • Parties
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Sunday Afternoon Social
      June 4
      Sunday Afternoon Social
      Dance for one last time in this ultra cool Adelaide loft space with the Box of Kitten DJs, Marko Olier, AlieninFlux and Boreal Canoe Trip.
      Loft404 Inspired Gatherings
    • Mad Hot Ballet
      June 6
      Mad Hot Ballet
      This is the National Ballet of Canada’s annual bash with hosts Frank Augustyn, Rex Harrington, Evelyn Hart, Karen Kain and Veronica Tennant. There's an hour-long performance of short works followed by a cocktail party.
      Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts
    • Rainbow Railroad Freedom Party
      June 7
      Rainbow Railroad Freedom Party
      The Freedom Party is a very fun fundraising event for Rainbow Railroad, which helps LGBT people who have faced violence or face an imminent threat of violence, imprisonment, or death in their home countries.
      Storys Building
    • Manifesto House Party
      June 8
      Manifesto House Party
      The Manifesto crew transforms the entire Drake Hotel into their home for the night. It's free if you RSVP, and there will be DJs in the basement and on the rooftop patio.
      The Drake Hotel
    • It's Not U It's Me
      June 9
      It's Not U It's Me
      It's Not U It's Me collaborates with Montreal's Mutek Festival and have created the ultimate Toronto/MTL DJ and art lineup.
      2nd Floor Events
    • Earth Ball
      June 14
      Earth Ball
      The Earth Day Canada Gala is an chance for environmental, business, community and political leaders to come together and network with local food, drinks, live shows, and loot bags.
      Mill St Brew Pub
    • Carl Cox
      June 16
      Carl Cox
      Head to one of the most impressive party venues in Toronto and see legendary techno and house producer and DJ Carl Cox. This will be a dance party for the books.
      Rebel
    • All-Star Gala
      June 16
      All-Star Gala
      This huge party in support of SickKids will bring over 1,250 celebrities, young professionals and pro athletes together for a night of drinks, DJs, live shows and an impressive silent auction.
      Arcadian Court
    • FNL Colour ROM Proud
      June 23
      FNL Colour ROM Proud
      The ROM is taken over by some of the city's best LGBT DJs, dancers, performers, artists and drag queens for this special Pride Month takeover.
      ROM
    • Splash! Canada 150 Proof
      June 23
      Splash! Canada 150 Proof
      The Aquarium kicks off its Canada Day celebrations a bit early with a dance party and social event surrounded by sharks. The fiesta will feature Canadian-themed music, food, drinks, and an epic Caesar bar.
      Ripley's Aquarium
    Lead photo by

    Carl Cox
