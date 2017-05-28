Music
Shazia Khan
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto concerts june

12 must-see concerts in Toronto this June

Music
Shazia Khan
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The must-see concerts in Toronto this June contain unexpected reunions, exciting pair-ups and summery jams to welcome the warmest season.

You probably already know about some big ones: U2 brings The Joshua Tree tour to the Rogers Centre; Thursday reunites at the Danforth; New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men resurrect the 90s at ACC; Rise Against, Deftones and Thrice angst up Budweiser Stage.

Though festivals aren’t as heavily saturated as last year, we’ve still got Luminato, TD Jazz Festival, Field Trip and NXNE, the latter of which is smarting from a dropped headliner and unfortunate automated email, but can hopefully recover with a better shindig than last year.

Aside from those, here are the concerts that need to be on your radar for June.

  • Concerts
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Daughters
      June 1
      Daughters
      This Rhode Island band reunited in 2013, but few have picked up on it - which is a shame, because their brew of noise/grind weirdness was inventive in its day and has long been missed. They'll assault ears with Odonis Odonis and Dalek.
      Hard Luck Bar
    • Franz Ferdinand
      June 2
      Franz Ferdinand
      Remember when fools were psyched for music to get punk and political again after the US election? Well, who’da thunk one of the first big anti-Trump protest jams would come from last decade’s dance-punk darlings? It’s weird, but I’m down.
      The Danforth Music Hall
    • Kehlani
      June 4
      Kehlani
      The refreshingly honest, 90s-inspired R&B singer spent years doing her own thing and building a cult following. It finally paid off with last year's major-label debut, and now Torontonians get to see what all the buzz is about.
      Rebel
    • Girlpool
      June 5
      Girlpool
      The creepy-sweet harmonies of this duo recently got beefed up with the addition of a drummer for new album Powerplant, which will add some extra oomph to their lullaby-esque songs at the ‘Shoe.
      Horseshoe Tavern
    • The Avalanches
      June 8
      The Avalanches
      It took dang near 16 years, but was worth the wait. The masters of samples bring their patchwork electronic symphony to the Phoenix in a long-long-long-awaited live return.
      The Phoenix Concert Theatre
    • It's Not U It's Me: NANO MUTEK T.O.
      June 9
      It's Not U It's Me: NANO MUTEK T.O.
      Montreal’s MUTEK, one of the premiere electronic music and art festivals in Canada, has teamed up with Toronto party collective It’s Not U It’s Me for a special night of digital sound wizardry with Egyptrixx, CMD and more.
      2nd Floor Events
    • Princess Nokia
      June 9
      Princess Nokia
      This young NYC rapper is quickly turning heads for melding cultural consciousness, social awareness and female empowerment into lit-as-hell tracks. Witness Kathleen Hanna’s “girls to the front” mantra enacted in a whole new way.
      Velvet Underground
    • Mary Timony plays Helium
      June 12
      Mary Timony plays Helium
      Before stints in Wild Flag and Ex Hex, Mary Timony fronted Helium, one of the more underrated bands of disaffected 90s indie rock. Luckily Matador is reissuing all their albums, and Timony will perform those classics with members of Hospitality.
      Horseshoe Tavern
    • Chastity Belt
      June 17
      Chastity Belt
      It’s summer now (I mean...right? Weather Network, plz confirm?), which means it’s a good time for some breezy, sun-drenched noise pop. Especially so with Chastity Belt releasing their third LP this month.
      The Great Hall Toronto
    • Carly Rae Jepsen
      June 17
      Carly Rae Jepsen
      The current queen of perfect pop songs (step away Swifties, you know I’m right) teamed up with the TSO at the Polaris Prize gala last year, and apparently the collab was so successful, they’re joining forces again for a full concert.
      Roy Thompson Hall
    • Alexisonfire
      June 18
      Alexisonfire
      Are these dudes still reuniting? Did they ever even break up? Is being a band just a social construct that's ultimately irrelevant to how hard they totally rip? Expect to ponder these questions in a generous four-night stint at the Danforth.
      The Danforth Music Hall
    • Arkells and July Talk
      June 24
      Arkells and July Talk
      Securing the “Most Canadian Concert” title this month due to being announced on Coach’s Corner of all places, Arkells and July Talk will team up for one night at Budweiser Stage, as long as it’s not still flooded.
      Budweiser Stage
    Lead photo by

    Ms Redrum
Lead photo by

Ms Redrum

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

12 must-see concerts in Toronto this June

Win the ultimate Feist prize pack

Toronto music festivals still have a lack of gender diversity

These guys might throw Toronto's best dance parties

The Comfort Zone is closing this weekend

Drake just set another Billboard record

Today's your last chance to visit Toronto's Hard Rock Cafe

Toronto's new Budweiser Stage will finally open next week