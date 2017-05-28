12 must-see concerts in Toronto this June

The must-see concerts in Toronto this June contain unexpected reunions, exciting pair-ups and summery jams to welcome the warmest season.

You probably already know about some big ones: U2 brings The Joshua Tree tour to the Rogers Centre; Thursday reunites at the Danforth; New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men resurrect the 90s at ACC; Rise Against, Deftones and Thrice angst up Budweiser Stage.

Though festivals aren’t as heavily saturated as last year, we’ve still got Luminato, TD Jazz Festival, Field Trip and NXNE, the latter of which is smarting from a dropped headliner and unfortunate automated email, but can hopefully recover with a better shindig than last year.

Aside from those, here are the concerts that need to be on your radar for June.