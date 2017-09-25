Drake shows that he really has the best Toronto views

It's getting easier and easier to identify exactly where in Toronto Drake is living right now.

The rap superstar posted yet another photo of his beautiful temporary residence on Instagram early Monday morning. In this one, he and record producer friend Noah Shebib (better known as 40) look out over the sun-splashed Toronto islands from a floor-to-ceiling corner window.

They can see Lake Ontario, the main runway at Billy Bishop Airport, and many glass buildings in the downtown core. Drake wears a "revenge" jacket from his own merch line from last year's Summer Sixteen tour.

This is the fifth image we've seen on @champagnepapi's Instagram showing off the condo's splendid views – and that's not even counting his Instagram Stories.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Either Drake wants to come home to a mob of screaming fans outside his lobby, or he just really wants to show the world how beautiful our city looks from up high.

If the latter if true, he's doing a good job of it. If the former is true, fans need to move fast.

Drake posted a photo of himself over the weekend with Ferris Rafauli, the architect and designer behind his forthcoming Toronto mega-mansion, with the caption "Congrats @ferrisrafauli on a masterpiece for you and yours. My turn now."

Judging by his Instagram stories, the rapper's new Bridle Path home is finished (or just about there,) which means he'll likely be moving soon.

We'll keep you posted on what his views look like from there – but can almost certainly say they won't include the CN Tower... unless Drake installs one himself.