Drake just showed off his swanky Toronto condo

Can you figure out which building Drake is living in right now?

No seriously. That’s a real question – and it shouldn’t be too hard to figure out the answer if you follow @champagnepapi on Instagram.

The beloved 6ix God graced his followers last night with three, 15-second-long Instagram Stories showing off his current local digs.

“I just came home to my new temporary spot until my house is built,” says Drake in the first video, referencing to his under-construction Bridle Path mansion. “But it’s still my home for now and I’m very inspired, very excited, you know."

There doesn't appear to be much furniture in the space yet, but Drizzy's art game is on point.

Framed works featuring Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger hang on the walls alongside what appears to be a genuine Damien Hirst print and a neon sign that reads "Less Drake, More Tupac."

In the last video, Drake reveals what might be the most Drake-like thing in his entire condo: The views.

"And for the grande finale," he says, panning to the CN tower. "How fitting."

For a split second, we can also spot Ripley's aquarium directly beneath the building. This means that his temporary condo is just steps away from where he took that selfie with Rihanna last summer.