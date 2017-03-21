Watch video of Drake's new Toronto mansion being built

Oh, to be Drake. On the heels of dropping his More Life playlist, the star of Toronto's favourite son has never blazed so brightly. And soon he'll boast what might be the most pimped out pad in Toronto.

In honour of More Life's release, Ferris Rafauli, Drizzy's go-to architect and designer, showed off the progress that's been made on the Bridle Path mansion that'll soon house the star and his entourage.

A post shared by Ferris Rafauli "FR" (@ferrisrafauli) on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

It was already shaping up as a monument to decadence when Drake posted a photo about a month ago, but this new fly-over video just confirms what a monster this thing's going to be.

When complete, the compound will feature a basketball court, jersey museum, luxury pool, bar area, lower level spa, awards room, snack lounge, piano room, and something called the security suite.

If there's one bit of sass to throw Drake's way about all this is, it's that the grounds appear to pale in size to the mansion. Oh well, I guess you win some and lose some.