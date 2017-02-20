Drake shows off his opulent new Bridle Path mansion

In case you forgot that Drake is building a spectacularly opulent mansion in Toronto, he offered a not so subtle reminder on the weekend with a bird's eye photo of how his new estate is coming together on Instagram.

Posted with the caption "manifested this one from time" and a shout out to architect Ferris Rafauli, the photo hints at the scale of what's soon to be Drizzy Manor.

We're looking mostly at the top floor here, with Drake's future master bedroom on the right side of the frame. It leads to an en suite complex that includes a spa bathroom with a steam shower the size of a room, two dressing areas, and a private terrace.

On the left side are the bedrooms where the entourage will sleep. More interesting, perhaps, is what you can see in the background, which is actually the front of the house.

Located on Park Lane Circle, quite close to Conrad Black's estate, Drake's mansion features a driveway that seems like it was designed to be featured in a music video stacked with luxury cars.

It arrives at an enormous garage (left side of the photo) where the fleet will spend the night. On the other side, you can see where the full size basketball court will go.

Harder to spot based on the angle is the jersey museum, the pool, the bar area, the lower level spa, the security suite, the awards room, the snack lounge, and the piano room — but they're all going to be a part of the palace when it's done.

I don't know about you, but suddenly my apartment seems crappier than it did before I envisioned Drizzy's fantasy land abode.