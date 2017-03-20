Music
Amy Grief
Posted 8 hours ago

drake more life

Drake's More Life breaks the internet

When Drake releases new music, it's kind of a big deal, especially in Toronto.

While the 6 god debuted his 22-track More Life playlist on Saturday night - during his OVO Sound Radio show - it has already inspired plenty of think pieces and countless memes, which serve to enhance the listening experience.

As Fader reports, More Life was tweeted about 2.5 million times in the first 36 hours since its release. And that number's growing...widely.

Unlike Views, which was originally available only on Apple Music, More Life dropped on all streaming services.

Here's how fans are reacting to More Life.

