Music
Amy Grief
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake more life

Drake just released More Life playlist

Music
Amy Grief
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Drake's highly anticipated More Life playlist is finally here. Toronto's unofficial ambassador first teased this project in October, but he released it this evening on his OVO Sound radio show.

More Life was originally supposed to come out in December, but now it's finally here and it features collaborations with many of Drake's famous friends.

Unlike ViewsMore Life, isn't an Apple Music exclusive and it's reportedly supposed to appear on all streaming services tonight.

Lead photo by

@champagnepapi

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Drake just released More Life playlist

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez cause a stir in Toronto

Toronto looks to crack down on illegal nightclubs

House of Vans is coming back to Toronto this month

What the Flaming Lips' wild Toronto concert looked like

Toronto bar turns a joke into a booming business

Toronto's Hard Rock is closing and will become a Shoppers Drug Mart

Hugh's Room to return next month