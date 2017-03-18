Drake just released More Life playlist
Drake's highly anticipated More Life playlist is finally here. Toronto's unofficial ambassador first teased this project in October, but he released it this evening on his OVO Sound radio show.
More Life was originally supposed to come out in December, but now it's finally here and it features collaborations with many of Drake's famous friends.
Unlike Views, More Life, isn't an Apple Music exclusive and it's reportedly supposed to appear on all streaming services tonight.
Join the conversation Load comments