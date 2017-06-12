Music
Amy Grief
Posted 11 hours ago
the weeknd toronto

The Weeknd’s newest video stars the Toronto Reference Library

Music
Amy Grief
Posted 11 hours ago
The Weeknd's been popping up in Toronto with his latest temporary storefronts and massive concerts. Earlier this year, he was also spotted in the city filming his "Secrets" music video.

Now that video's out, and along with featuring shots of the Brutalist architecture at the University of Toronto Scarborough, it's mainly set in the Toronto Reference Library.

The Raymond Moriyama-designed building and UTSC's concrete make the perfect backdrop for this mysterious, almost supernatural video. 

Lead photo by

TheWeeknd / Vevo

