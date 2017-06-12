The Weeknd’s newest video stars the Toronto Reference Library

The Weeknd's been popping up in Toronto with his latest temporary storefronts and massive concerts. Earlier this year, he was also spotted in the city filming his "Secrets" music video.

Now that video's out, and along with featuring shots of the Brutalist architecture at the University of Toronto Scarborough, it's mainly set in the Toronto Reference Library.

The Raymond Moriyama-designed building and UTSC's concrete make the perfect backdrop for this mysterious, almost supernatural video.