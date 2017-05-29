Music
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake toronto weeknd

The Weeknd just surprised Toronto with Drake

Music
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Weeknd's been jetting around the globe on his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour, but for his stop at the Air Canada Centre, he had to make his concert extra special.

During the first show on his two-night run, he brought out Drake, much to the delight of the hometown crowd. 

The two performed "Crew Love" together before Drake took over the stage for a few minutes and shared the Toronto (er, 6ix) love with the jam-packed stadium on Friday evening.

Lead photo by

@champagnepapi

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

The Weeknd just surprised Toronto with Drake

12 must-see concerts in Toronto this June

Win the ultimate Feist prize pack

Toronto music festivals still have a lack of gender diversity

These guys might throw Toronto's best dance parties

The Comfort Zone is closing this weekend

Drake just set another Billboard record

Today's your last chance to visit Toronto's Hard Rock Cafe