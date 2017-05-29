The Weeknd just surprised Toronto with Drake

The Weeknd's been jetting around the globe on his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour, but for his stop at the Air Canada Centre, he had to make his concert extra special.

During the first show on his two-night run, he brought out Drake, much to the delight of the hometown crowd.

The two performed "Crew Love" together before Drake took over the stage for a few minutes and shared the Toronto (er, 6ix) love with the jam-packed stadium on Friday evening.