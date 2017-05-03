The Weeknd is opening a pop-up shop in Toronto

Toronto's Starboy seems to have a thing for pop-ups. For the second time in about six months, The Weeknd's opening up a temporary store for his fans.

The latest pop-up will appear inside Nomad, at 819 Queen St. W., at noon on May 5. It'll stay open all weekend.

In November 2015, The Weeknd mingled with fans at Nomad when he launched his collaboration with PAX Vapor, a vaporizer company.

It's unclear whether or not Abel Tesfaye will visit this time, considering he's also opening pop-ups in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Vancouver, Houston, Miami and Montreal.