The Weeknd just shot a music video in Toronto

Students at U of T who needed a distraction from studying got quite the shock when they spotted a very special pop star hanging around campus this past weekend.

The Weeknd apparently wandered around halls and paused on staircases while filming a video for his next single "Secrets."

If you live in Toronto and wanna see The Weeknd record his video for secrets at the university of Toronto go before he leaves at 3 am — XO Questions (@XOQuestions) February 6, 2017

Former and current U of T students got first dibs on being cast as one of the ten extras in the video who would act "as onlookers as the two lead characters "share an intimate moment," according to the casting call.