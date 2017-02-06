Music
the weeknd music video

The Weeknd just shot a music video in Toronto

Students at U of T who needed a distraction from studying got quite the shock when they spotted a very special pop star hanging around campus this past weekend. 

The Weeknd apparently wandered around halls and paused on staircases while filming a video for his next single "Secrets."

Former and current U of T students got first dibs on being cast as one of the ten extras in the video who would act "as onlookers as the two lead characters "share an intimate moment," according to the casting call.



