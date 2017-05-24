Fashion & Style
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
weeknd pop-up toronto

The Weeknd is having another pop-up in Toronto

Fashion & Style
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

When The Weeknd does something in Toronto, people pay attention. Whether he shows his famous girlfriend around town, shoots videos, announces sold-out world tours, or releases fashion collaborations, folks seem to loose it. 

That's why we shouldn't be too surprised when there's a huge lineup outside Nomad on May 25 for his latest Starboy pop-up shop.

This one's different from his pop-up earlier this month. It'll feature a capsule collection in collaboration with Futura. This tour merch will also be available at the ACC when The Weeknd's in town on May 26 and 27

Limited quantities will be available, and it's a first come, first served situation, so arrive early (the store will be open from noon until 7 p.m.).

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

The Weeknd is having another pop-up in Toronto

Toronto startup makes it easy to borrow clothing from strangers

Toronto's first Jordan Brand store finally about to open

10 stores to buy cheap patio furniture in Toronto

The top 15 patio furniture stores in Toronto

Japanese Dollarama competitor MINISO is opening Toronto store

This might be Toronto's largest yard sale

The top 30 large wedding venues in Toronto