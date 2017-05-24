The Weeknd is having another pop-up in Toronto

When The Weeknd does something in Toronto, people pay attention. Whether he shows his famous girlfriend around town, shoots videos, announces sold-out world tours, or releases fashion collaborations, folks seem to loose it.

That's why we shouldn't be too surprised when there's a huge lineup outside Nomad on May 25 for his latest Starboy pop-up shop.

This one's different from his pop-up earlier this month. It'll feature a capsule collection in collaboration with Futura. This tour merch will also be available at the ACC when The Weeknd's in town on May 26 and 27.

Limited quantities will be available, and it's a first come, first served situation, so arrive early (the store will be open from noon until 7 p.m.).