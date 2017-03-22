The Weeknd and Future shoot music video on the TTC
The Weeknd has been taking Selena Gomez all over Toronto, but now Toronto's Starboy has ventured underground to reportedly film a new music video.
While The Sleeknd might not have traveled via the TTC, it looks like Abel Tesfaye and Future are shooting the video for "Coming Out Strong" in the abandoned Lower Bay Station.
Both artists started posting photos of the TTC on Instagram today, including one that Future captioned, "Still comin out strong."
Lower Bay Station has appeared in countless movies and music videos, so it's no surprise it's getting a starring role in the upcoming project. But, boy oh boy, does it ever look intriguing with that Scorsese-style top-lighting.
Watch out Romantic Traffic!
