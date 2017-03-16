Music
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez cause a stir in Toronto

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez had a lunch date in Toronto today and the internet fell apart. 

Pop music's hottest couple ate at the Thompson Diner and then did some shopping in Yorkville. They've been dating for a couple months, and even rented a movie theatre to themselves last night for a private screening of Get Out

Toronto's social media reaction has been anything but calm.

Twitter has also been having a good time with their Toronto romp.

