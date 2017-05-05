Music
Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
toronto weeknd popup

Weeknd fans brave Toronto rain for Starboy pop-up

There isn't much many of us would wait outside in the rain for, but in Toronto, it seems like folks were pretty keen to line up for Middle Eastern food and celebrity merch today.

The Weeknd's second Starboy pop-up shop made it debut at Nomad on Queen Street West today.

weeknd popup torontoFans queued to get their hands on the Starboy 2.5 capsule collection, which according to Complex included a distressed denim vest with lots of patches, sweatshirts, t-shirts and a Stargirl dad hat. 

weeknd popup toronto

Interior photos are strictly prohibited, so if you want to see what the fuss is about, you'll have to visit yourself.

The pop-up will stick around until Sunday at 6 p.m., so maybe, just maybe it'll stop raining by then.

weeknd popup toronto

