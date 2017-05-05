Huge crowds line up in the rain for the Halal Guys opening
It might be raining outside in Toronto, but that didn't stop crowds from queuing up to get a taste of The Halal Guys.
The restaurant opened its first Toronto storefront today at 563 Yonge Street and apparently lots of folks didn't mind busting out their umbrellas to grab a gyro wrap or a combo platter.
The Halal Guys started out as a food cart in New York City back in 1990. Now, the American company has outposts around the world.
According to one Instagram post, some waited for over an hour to grab a chicken and gyro platter dosed in the Guys' famous white sauce. And according to another, the lineup started at 8:30 a.m., and eventually wrapped around the corner from Yonge onto Wellesley.
The first 500 people in line also had a chance to win Halal Guys swag. If you don't care about getting free swag, perhaps check out this new spot on a dryer day.
