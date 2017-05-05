Huge crowds line up in the rain for the Halal Guys opening

It might be raining outside in Toronto, but that didn't stop crowds from queuing up to get a taste of The Halal Guys.

The restaurant opened its first Toronto storefront today at 563 Yonge Street and apparently lots of folks didn't mind busting out their umbrellas to grab a gyro wrap or a combo platter.

A post shared by The Halal Guys Toronto (@thehalalguystoronto) on May 5, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

The Halal Guys started out as a food cart in New York City back in 1990. Now, the American company has outposts around the world.

A post shared by Yoona S. (@syoonaa) on May 5, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

According to one Instagram post, some waited for over an hour to grab a chicken and gyro platter dosed in the Guys' famous white sauce. And according to another, the lineup started at 8:30 a.m., and eventually wrapped around the corner from Yonge onto Wellesley.

The first 500 people in line also had a chance to win Halal Guys swag. If you don't care about getting free swag, perhaps check out this new spot on a dryer day.