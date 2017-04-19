Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 15 hours ago

halal guys toronto

Halal Guys announces opening date for first Toronto location

We might not be getting a permanent Shake Shack anytime soon, but it seems like more and more American and international restaurant chains (hello, Cheesecake Factory and Eataly) are announcing plans to open in Toronto. 

Toronto's first Halal Guys has been in the works for a while now, but the popular Middle Eastern franchise has just announced that it'll finally start serving up dishes covered in its famous white sauce at 563 Yonge St. on May 5.

The Halal Guys started out as a New York City food cart in 1990. Now, there are Halal Guys restaurants all over the United States as well as in South Korea and the Philippines.

Halal Guys

